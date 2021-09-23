Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $66,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Tesla by 4.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $753.50. The company had a trading volume of 510,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,968,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.99. The stock has a market cap of $745.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.64, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.30 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.