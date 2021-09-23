Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,346 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of CAE worth $73,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 4,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,592. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.