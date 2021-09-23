Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,410 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $66,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 103,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

