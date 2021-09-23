Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,319 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,684,055. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

