Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $55.96 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,939 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $55,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $17.18 on Thursday, reaching $457.90. 312,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,543,759. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.34 and a 200 day moving average of $250.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $111,396,920 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.