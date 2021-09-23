Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $60.07 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 269.4% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.79. 137,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,165. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

