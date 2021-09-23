Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $67.08 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $662,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in NIKE by 200.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 669.4% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 277,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.68. 535,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

