Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $72.38 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $72,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $74.14. 161,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

