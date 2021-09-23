Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $81.88 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,259.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,520 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $81,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $17.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 782,686 shares of company stock worth $196,845,176. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

