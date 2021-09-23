Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $85.55 Million Stock Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322,769 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.73% of Stantec worth $85,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $257,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.31. 290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,775. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Stantec Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

