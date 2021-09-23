Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $97.43 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926,428 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Sun Life Financial worth $97,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 6,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

