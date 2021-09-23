Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.49% of Restaurant Brands International worth $97,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

