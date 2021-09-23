Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $63.42 Million Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 883,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,419,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.76% of West Fraser Timber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. CIBC dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

WFG stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,322. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

