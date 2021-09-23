Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 310,520 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,259.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,520 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $81,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $17.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.74. The company had a trading volume of 552,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 782,686 shares of company stock worth $196,845,176. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.