Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,936,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,147,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.73% of TELUS International (Cda) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,456. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.77.

Several brokerages have commented on TIXT. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

