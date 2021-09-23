Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,936,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,147,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.73% of TELUS International (Cda) at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,456. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.77.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
