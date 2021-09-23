Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508,319 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 1,841,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,684,055. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

