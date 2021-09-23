Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 994,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $72,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 527,260 shares of company stock worth $38,376,169. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.14. 161,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,744. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

