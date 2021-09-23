Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $86,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.97. 145,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

