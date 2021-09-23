Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,939 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $55,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,891,863.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $111,396,920 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA traded up $17.18 on Thursday, reaching $457.90. The company had a trading volume of 312,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,543,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.34 and a 200-day moving average of $250.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

