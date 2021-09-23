Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,117 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $66,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 12.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Tesla by 4.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Tesla by 110.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $1,977,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $753.50. 510,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,968,486. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $745.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $705.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

