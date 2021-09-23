Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,457 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $57,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $748.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,212. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $768.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.86.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

