Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,457 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $57,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $748.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $768.59 and its 200 day moving average is $704.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.86.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.