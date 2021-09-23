ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COP. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $236,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $6,586,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

