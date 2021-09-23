ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

COP stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,997 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 114,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

