Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.39.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.90. 22,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,052. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

