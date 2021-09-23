CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.52

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 4697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $900.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.