Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.27. 49,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

