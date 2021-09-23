Counos X (CCXX) Market Cap Hits $1.82 Billion

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $102.04 or 0.00228213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Counos X has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $3.29 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00113017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00166162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,676.37 or 0.99916822 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.32 or 0.06951637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.88 or 0.00807091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,842,282 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

