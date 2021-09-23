Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $628.91. 68,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $299.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.17. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

