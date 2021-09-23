Court Place Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 135,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.57.

TMO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $607.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $610.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

