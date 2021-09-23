Court Place Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $452.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,477. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $469.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.52. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

