CPChain Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $75,846.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

