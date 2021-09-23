CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report sales of $138.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.50 million and the highest is $144.10 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $573.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CRAI stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $701.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

