Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.28.

CWEGF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

