Critical Comparison: CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) vs. Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and CorVel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.92%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than CorVel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and CorVel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CorVel $552.64 million 6.02 $46.36 million N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of CorVel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A CorVel 9.54% 25.47% 12.57%

Summary

CorVel beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

