Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.59

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.59 and last traded at $161.51, with a volume of 25937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.73.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.
In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 495.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
