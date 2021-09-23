Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.59

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.59 and last traded at $161.51, with a volume of 25937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 495.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

