Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $793.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

