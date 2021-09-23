CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,974.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

