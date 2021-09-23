DAOventures Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $179,782.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,002 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

