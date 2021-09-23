DATA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $163,637.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $163,637.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00055976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00126805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044490 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

