DDKoin Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $948,320.62 and approximately $17,055.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00079870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014560 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009771 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004107 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004615 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

