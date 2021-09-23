DecentBet Hits Market Cap of $497,684.10 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $497,684.10 and approximately $1,895.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00127502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045609 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

