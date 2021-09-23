Denison Mines (DNN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: DNN) recently:

9/17/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$2.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Denison Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

9/7/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

8/17/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

8/16/2021 – Denison Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Denison Mines was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Denison Mines Corp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 241.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 21.7% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,402 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.