Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 211,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,920,242. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

