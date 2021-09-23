Dero Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.66 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Dero has a total market cap of $238.44 million and $2.66 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $21.91 or 0.00048982 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,739.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.48 or 0.07008325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00366283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.01232275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00536441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.89 or 0.00551835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00326302 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,880,640 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

