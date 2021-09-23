Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITR. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

