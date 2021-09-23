DeXe Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.69 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for $12.47 or 0.00027867 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $42.69 million and $11.89 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00133251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00045094 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,424,468 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

