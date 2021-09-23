Discovery Value Fund Acquires 351,280 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,280 shares during the period. Editas Medicine makes up 0.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.76% of Editas Medicine worth $29,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.38. 16,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,318. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.