Discovery Value Fund Acquires 783,179 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 534.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics comprises 4.1% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned about 1.27% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $150,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $346,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,420. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,279 shares of company stock valued at $117,165,467 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

