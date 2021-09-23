Discovery Value Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 397.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 18.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned approximately 1.46% of Roblox worth $678,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 178.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 46.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,102 shares of company stock worth $52,225,232 over the last quarter.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.74. 99,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,567. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

